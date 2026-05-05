The vast majority of people in Monmouthshire would like to see social media banned for under 16s, according to the results of a new survey.
Over 400 people in the county have responded to a survey from Catherine Fookes, the Labour MP for the constituency online which is aimed at getting a better understanding of how social media impacts the lives of young people.
The survey closed last week and the results are partisan. 81 per cent of respondents have supported a ban for social media for under 16s, while 63 per cent of those surveyed said they were “very concerned” about their children using social media. Less than 5 per cent said they were not concerned at all.
“The first results from my survey are very enlightening and show just how strongly people across Monmouthshire feel about this issue,” said Ms Fookes.
“It is very clear to me that people want action to protect our children online. As the UK Government continues to consult on this issue, I will share the findings with Ministers and press strongly that there should social media should be restricted for young people.”
So far, the biggest concerns that have been raised include the impact of social media on young people’s mental health, exposure to harmful content and the addictive nature of online platforms.
However, while most of the hundreds who have made their thoughts known have supported some form of action to limit social media use for under 16s, it does not necessarily indicate a blanket ban.
Many of the suggestions made to the MP target specific areas of the internet as opposed to totally limiting access to online materials for teenagers. The responses will now be taken back to Parliament to be considered in the wider context of the UK.
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