On April 2 The Welsh Blood Service held a session at Bridges Community Centre in Monmouth to give the community an opportunity to donate blood.
A spokesman from The Welsh Blood service said: “The session was very successful with 82 donations on the day which is a massive uptake on our previous visit.”
“The donations equate to 246 adults/ 492 babies lives saved.”
Donating blood can help save someone's lives and you don’t need to know your blood type to donate.
The Welsh Blood Service plays a vital role in giving thousands of people across Wales a lifeline in their greatest time of need.
The next sessions will be held on April 30 at Magor & Undy Hub, May 15 in Caldicot and May 30 at Usk