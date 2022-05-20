Skateboarding lessons on offer thanks to Gwent PCC project

Children in Gwent are learning to skateboard for the first time thanks to a Police and Crime Commissioner funded project.

Skateboard Academy UK is providing drop-in skateboard sessions for young people across the region, giving many their first taste of the sport while helping others to develop their skills.

The sessions are being delivered in partnership with Positive Futures, which provides activities and outreach for children and young people, offering them positives experiences and helping to steer them away from crime and antisocial behaviour.

Sam Horler from Skateboard Academy UK said: “These sessions bring skateboarding to young people who wouldn’t otherwise get to experience it. They make friends, learn new skills and for many of them skateboarding now a big part of their lives.”

Dylan Howells from Caerphilly has been taking part in sessions in Llanbradach. He said: “I used to suffer really badly with anger problems. Ever since I have started skateboarding with Sam at Skateboard Academy UK it has helped me a lot. I have gotten into college and started signing up for jobs. It has helped me to get my life back on track.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, said: “Not all young people enjoy traditional team sports, and this can be a barrier for them becoming active and engaging with youth services, so I think it is important to offer activities that are a little different and allow young people to express themselves individually.