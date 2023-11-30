- Keep a close eye on outdoor pets like rabbits and guinea pigs; if the temperature starts to drop below freezing, you may wish to move your bunny inside. We recommend guinea pigs are housed indoors when temperatures are below 15°C (59°F). If you do bring your pets indoors, they still need plenty of time and room to exercise safely. If you have to leave them outside, provide them with lots of extra bedding and make sure their home is protected from adverse weather with insulating but ventilating covers. Hutches should be in a sheltered position, with a sloped roof and should be raised off the ground at least 4in (10cm).