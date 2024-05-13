Two Albanian men were arrested and convicted while in Abersychan the former Co-op funeral home, on Limekiln Road, was raided earlier in March with 326 plants valued at £145,000 uncovered. Again an Albanian national was arrested and convicted with the court told he’d had to travel to the UK by dinghy, from Calais, and promised work, only to find himself holed up in an abandoned building tending to an illegal crop.