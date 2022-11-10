Rise in visits to A&E at the Wye Valley Trust
More patients visited A&E at the Wye Valley Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 5,917 patients visited A&E at Wye Valley NHS Trust in October.
That was a rise of 7% on the 5,542 visits recorded during September, and 2% more than the 5,774 patients seen in October 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 4,998 visits to A&E departments run by the Wye Valley Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.
At Wye Valley NHS Trust:
In October:
- There were 139 booked appointments, down from 143 in September
- 53% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
- 488 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 8% of patients
- Of those, 322 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:
- The median time to treatment was 56 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
- Around 5% of patients left before being treated