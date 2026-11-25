REFORM’S attempt to oust the Senedd's presiding officer has been voted down, as the party ended a two-week boycott of most proceedings in the chamber.
Their motion to remove Huw Irranca-Davies as Llywydd following the suspension from speaking in the chamber of their Caerdydd Penarth MS Joe Martin fell by 55 votes to 29.
Martin was suspended amid claims he had broken the rules by being "unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive" when he claimed in the Senedd that white people were being "replaced".
Monmouth-based Sir Fynwy Torfaen MS and Reform Wales deputy leader Laura Anne Jones said following his suspension: “Our team stands squarely behind Joe. We were sent to the Senedd to represent the people of Wales, and that means having the freedom to ask tough questions.
MS – ‘Democracy relies on open debate, not censorship’
“Democracy relies on open debate, not censorship. When elected representatives are silenced simply because their views cause offence, it is the public who loses out.
“If political opponents disagree with Joe, they should defeat his arguments with facts, not shut down his microphone.
“We will not play along with a democratic institution that silences dissent, and we will always stand together to defend free speech for the communities we serve.”
UK leader Nigel Farage also weighed in at the time, posting that it was “ridiculous and outrageous that Reform's duly elected Member of the Senedd, Joe Martin, has been banned from speaking in the Welsh Parliament. Why is it only Reform that's targeted like this?"
But the presiding officer refused to lift the ban until Martin apologised, leading to a partial Reform boycott of Senedd proceedings and a motion to have him removed.
‘Without rules scrutiny deteriorates into shouting’
In defence of his action during Tuesday night's motion debate, Irranca-Davies told the chamber: "The duty of the chair is not to please, it is not to flatter, not to avoid controversy, it is to apply the rules fairly and impartially, irrespective of pressure, of popularity or of political consequence," he said.
"Parliamentary privilege has never meant that anything goes, it has never meant speech without standards, it has never meant rights without responsibilities.
"Without rules, eventually it is only the loudest voices that are heard, without rules intimidation begins to replace persuasion, without rules scrutiny deteriorates into shouting."
But having lost the vote, Reform party leader Helen Jenner then claimed it was "clear that the establishment parties are content to see a Member of this Senedd silenced".
"We will continue to fight for the rights of elected members to represent their constituents as they see fit," she said.
When the Reform group had earlier arrived in the chamber for First Minister's Questiions, Jenner had told the chamber: "Did you miss us? It's been a little bit duller without us in here."
But Plaid First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth accused the party of "chucking their toys out of the pram".
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