Fortunately, a decommissioned phone box in Bryn-y-Gwenin had been found to be in a suitable location and was purchased for a nominal account from Openreach. Whilst the box still has an electricity supply sufficient to operate the defibrillator, to actually take delivery and ensure the equipment is secure will require refurbishment works to be carried out beforehand. The necessary improvements including security can be undertaken by local volunteer Paul Webb but would still incur a capital cost, which the community council agreed unanimously to meet in full.