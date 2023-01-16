At the last meeting of Llantilio Pertholey Community Council, a request was considered for assistance towards the cost of siting a defibrillator to serve the Llanddewi Skirrid area.
Following a suggestion by Councillor Eldridge, the local community had obtained the defibrillator through the auspices of the Save Cymru Wales organisation and the question of finding a suitable location had been investigated.
Fortunately, a decommissioned phone box in Bryn-y-Gwenin had been found to be in a suitable location and was purchased for a nominal account from Openreach. Whilst the box still has an electricity supply sufficient to operate the defibrillator, to actually take delivery and ensure the equipment is secure will require refurbishment works to be carried out beforehand. The necessary improvements including security can be undertaken by local volunteer Paul Webb but would still incur a capital cost, which the community council agreed unanimously to meet in full.
Council chairman Mike Hayward said: “We’re a new body of councillors and we want to engage with communities in our area in the way that a community council should. Helping out with the Bryn-y-Gwenin defibrillator project is hopefully a good example of this”.
Llanddewi Skirrid Village Hall treasurer Marjorie Bennett further commented: “We’re grateful for the help we have received and hope that the equipment will never need to be used but. in a rural area where medical help may take some time to arrive, the mere fact that the defibrillator will be in situ will should give some reassurance to residents”.