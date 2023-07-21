It has been reported that there was a break in Llanfoist Cemetery on July, 15. This has prompted the Council to lock the gates overnight to prevent further incidents.
A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “We can confirm that police attended Llanfoist cemetery after there was a break-in to the mess room. Some personal property belonging to a member of staff was stolen and no Council equipment was stolen.
"Police are investigating the incident and examining CCTV footage. We will be locking the gates overnight from 21st July to deter further break-ins, however pedestrian access will be maintained via the Lych Gate.”