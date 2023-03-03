Gwent Police recently reported via social media that there had been several incidents regarding rogue traders in the Gwent area.
Rogue traders often pose as tradesmen, such as builders or landscapers, to carry out work on vulnerable peoples properties. They often do unnecessary or bad work, and charge extreme amounts of money.
Following this, Gwent Police have recommended that if in doubt, keep them out and remember:
- Always ask for proof of identification
- Always research the company before agreeing to any work being carried out
- If you’re unsure, find the business’ number online and ring them to check
- Always ask for proof of purchases and costs, such as receipts
- Never hand over any money until costs have been confirmed
If you have been a victim of a rogue trader, report it to Gwent Police by calling 101 or by messaging on social media.