Gwent Police is appealing for information about an assault which occurred in Blaenavon on Sunday, March 5.
At around 11.50am on Sunday 5 March, a 29-year-old woman was assaulted by a man near Big Pit in Blaenavon. The victim described the offender as white, in his 40s or 50s, wearing a blue thermal style shell jacket and a black baseball cap.
If you can help or have any information about this incident please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2300072502, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.