Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd will invest an extra £4m over four years to make communities in Gwent safer. Speaking at the launch of her Police, Crime and Justice Plan, Commissioner Mudd has promised to invest in services that protect women and girls.
She will also fund more services for children and young people in areas where they may be vulnerable to crime and antisocial behaviour. The investment supports the Commissioner’s five priorities which are set out in her plan. These are:
• Prevent crime and antisocial behaviour
• Making communities safer
• Protecting the vulnerable
• Putting victims first
• Reducing reoffending
The Commissioner’s plan was developed following ten months of extensive public engagement and launched at Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Penallta House on Friday 28 March.
It details how she will hold Gwent Police to account against her priorities, and how she will work with partners and the wider criminal justice system to deliver a better service for the people of Gwent.
Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said: “Since I was elected in 2024, I have been visiting communities across Gwent and asking people what they want to see from their police force.
Residents have told me that they want more visible policing and safer communities. They want more done to protect the most vulnerable in society, and they want the police to tackle the root causes of crime. My priorities are the people’s priorities.
“This is an ambitious plan and to achieve it, we need investment. I am proud to be investing in the people and communities of Gwent.”
The Commissioner’s Police, Crime and Justice Plan is the blueprint which is used to hold the Chief Constable to account for the service they deliver for residents.
Commissioner Mudd has promised to make this process more transparent and accessible to the public.
She said: “Chief Constable Mark Hobrough and I are both committed to ensuring that Gwent Police offer a more visible presence to the people of Gwent. This should also extend to their Commissioner and their Chief Constable. This is part of my shared commitment with the Chief Constable to build trust and confidence between our residents and Gwent Police.
“I would like to thank the many people who have taken the time over the last ten months to speak to me and my team. It is these conversations that have enabled me to develop a plan that I really believe will make a difference to our communities.”
Chief Constable of Gwent Police Mark Hobrough said: “The Commissioner and I have a shared aim of making Gwent safer for our communities, protecting the vulnerable and improving the quality of life for residents.
“This new police, crime and justice plan reinforces our joint commitment to focus our efforts on what matters to our communities, and I will be held to account for the successful delivery of this plan.”
“My mission is to improve trust and confidence in our police service by enhancing neighbourhood policing, increasing the visibility of officers and PCSOs, and ensuring we are an inclusive, caring, connected organisation who is providing an outstanding service to the communities we serve.”