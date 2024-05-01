This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 9°C.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a maximum of 12°C.
However, scattered showers are expected, so don't forget to take a raincoat if you're heading out.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, temperatures will be a bit warmer than today, reaching 10°C.
There will be a slight chance of rain, so it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 11°C.
Scattered showers will continue, so make sure to stay dry.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at 9°C.
Expect a mix of sun and scattered showers throughout the week.
So, while you might need your sunglasses, don't forget your raincoat either.
