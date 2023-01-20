In our response to the consultation we highlighted that plunge dipping is a vital tool in scab eradication and is regarded as the most effective tool in controlling both scab and other external parasites of sheep. However, the charges proposed under the Water Quality Discharge (Landspreading) section of the consultation would see a new application for sheep scab dip disposal rise from £402 to £3728–a rise of 827%. This is in addition to the new requirement for a habitat survey which, if required under the permit, would be charged at £1670.