In announcing the changes, Monmouthshire County Council Leader Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby said: "I would like to thank Cllr. Garrick for her effective work on behalf of the community and dedication to the role - a true asset to the people of Monmouthshire. I welcome Cllr. Callard to cabinet, knowing he'll bring the same passion and dedication he's shown to his constituents. I am confident that the flexibilities and opportunities a job share brings will strengthen our Cabinet team.