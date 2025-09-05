THE National Emergency Alert is going out this weekend on Sunday September 7 but it sparks concern for people who may be victim to domestic abuse as it could shine a light to hidden phones.
You can turn on off the emergency alert by going into settings, search emergency alerts and turn off the toggle on ‘severe’ and ‘emergency alert.’ On iphones, it should be at the bottom so scroll down.
For android users you can do the same by searching in settings, ‘emergency alerts’ and turn off ‘severe and emergency alerts.’
Alternatively, turn your phone into airplane mode before the alert at 3pm.
The test will be happening as the government publishes new steps to help secure the country.
