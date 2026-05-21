An MS has called for clearer answers on how Powys County Council plans to improve its waste and recycling service following a recent cabinet reshuffle.
Iain McIntosh, MS for Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd, has questioned whether transferring responsibility for the service between cabinet members will be enough to address ongoing concerns.
It comes after council leader Cllr Jake Berriman removed waste and recycling from Cllr Jackie Charlton’s portfolio earlier this week, handing it to Cllr Richard Church.
The move followed continued criticism over the rollout of new collection routes introduced in March, which have seen reports of missed collections and waste left uncollected in parts of Powys.
While welcoming the need for action, Mr McIntosh said residents would expect more than a change in political responsibility.
He said: “Residents across Powys have experienced repeated disruption, missed collections and ongoing concerns surrounding the waste and recycling service over recent months.
“The council itself has now publicly acknowledged concerns around confidence and public disquiet, but residents will understandably want to know what practical changes are now being introduced beyond a political reshuffle.
“Simply moving responsibility from one councillor to another does not automatically fix the underlying issues or reassure the public that meaningful improvements will now follow.
“People deserve clear answers about what operational changes are being implemented, what accountability measures will now be in place, and how the council intends to rebuild public trust in the service moving forward.”
In a separate letter to Cllr Berriman, Mr McIntosh asked what specific steps were being taken to improve reliability, whether an independent review would be carried out, and how progress would be reported to councillors and residents.
He also raised concerns about accountability arrangements and how the council intends to restore public confidence.
In announcing the reshuffle, Cllr Berriman said the change was intended to help “restore confidence” in the service and ensure residents receive a “reliable, high-quality service”.
He said: “I have listened carefully to the concerns raised by our residents and Members, and I recognise that confidence in the waste and recycling service is crucial.
“This is a positive step that will help us build on the progress already being made.
“By bringing responsibilities together, we are creating the right conditions to strengthen delivery, drive improvement, and ensure our residents receive the reliable, high-quality service they deserve.”
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