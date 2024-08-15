Young Driver has experienced a surge in bookings this year, as parents look to get youngsters learning to drive before they reach their 17th birthday, with over 50,000 lessons being delivered in the first seven months of 2024 – a 16% increase on 2023. Children as young as 10 can learn in dual control cars, with government approved instructors. They learn the basics of changing gear, steering and controlling the vehicle on private properties at venues across the country. Over 1.4 million lessons have been given since the scheme launched in 2009, and research shows early driver tuition can also dramatically reduce the accident rate for newly qualified drivers.