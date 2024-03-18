This morning in Abergavenny, we expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 8°C.
There will be no chance of rain and the skies will be quite foggy.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a warmer 11°C.
Again, there will be no rain and the skies will become cloudy with sunny spells.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly warmer than today with temperatures around 10°C.
There will be no rain and the skies will be a mix of sun and clouds.
In the afternoon, the temperature will continue to rise to a comfortable 12°C.
The skies will maintain their mix of sun and clouds, with no rain expected.
For the rest of the week, the general trend shows a consistent temperature of around 8°C.
There will be scattered showers throughout the week, so make sure to carry an umbrella if you're planning to be out and about.
Overall, the weather in Abergavenny for the next few days will be fairly mild with a mix of sun, clouds, and occasional rain.
