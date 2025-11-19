Gwent Police confirmed no lift-threatening injuries were reported while the situation was de-escalated, with an eyewitness suggesting a taser may have been used on board the bus involved in the collision.
A spokesperson confirmed a man had been arrested.
“We received a report of a road traffic collision on Portal Road, Monmouth at around 7.35am on Wednesday November 19,” they said.
“The collision involved a car and a bus, and no life-threatening injuries were reported.A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.