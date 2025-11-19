A man in his 50s has been arrested after a road traffic collision in Monmouth earlier today, after police received a call involving a bus this morning.

Gwent Police confirmed no lift-threatening injuries were reported while the situation was de-escalated, with an eyewitness suggesting a taser may have been used on board the bus involved in the collision.

A spokesperson confirmed a man had been arrested.

“We received a report of a road traffic collision on Portal Road, Monmouth at around 7.35am on Wednesday November 19,” they said.

“The collision involved a car and a bus, and no life-threatening injuries were reported.A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.”