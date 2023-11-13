This scheme is being progressed by the Severn Rivers Trust (SRT) and is a continuation of the good work achieved under the 2020-23 Natural Flood Management (NFM) programme. Working with landowners, the utilises a large range of NFM including leaky woody dams, the creation of scrapes, bunds and ponds, the planting of cross-slope hedges and trees and introduction of riparian woodland. All will provide benefit on reducing flood risk in the catchment, with a primary focus on Knighton.