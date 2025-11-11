Many of these are harrowing like the account of the brutal WWI fighting in France given by Gunner W R Davies - the first Abergavenny soldier to return to the town having been injured in action. With his injuries fresh and the trauma raw, he spoke about seeing his friends killed, the harsh conditions those who lived in the war zone endured and the agony and relief of being rescued from the battlefield and transported to a troop ship on a rattling train under constant bombardment.