IT’S been a busy week at home. On Monday I gained a new brother-in-law as my sister and her long time partner finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony barely thrown off course by my unfortunate nervous cough just as the registrar asked the usual question about impediments to their marriage.
“You had to cough then,” hissed my newly married sister as we left the room.
“Everyone looked at me when she asked the question and the pressure of the moment went straight to my throat,” I replied.
“I wasn’t really going to object,” I added as my brother-in-law proffered a forgiving cwtch.
“If I was going to do anything I’d save it for the toast I’ve been asked to make later on,” I said giving them the first panic of their married life.
Amazingly the wedding was the second exciting event of the week as on Saturday we headed to Cardiff for the premier of The Mother’s latest cinematic appearance.
This time last year The Mother, the housemate and a group of their friends had headed to mid Wales to act as extras - or background performers - in a short film being produced by the grandson of Mother’s friend who lives around he corner.
“We’ve had a wonderful day,” she announced as they arrived home from the filming. “We’ve been townspeople at a protest and we took part in a raid on a butcher’s van because there was no meat and I’ve been crushed by angry farmers.
“And then we had supper,” she added.
“I’m just glad you made it home,” I replied as the filming had taken place on one of the wettest and windiest days of last year.
“It was fine,” said the housemate. “It stopped raining as soon as we went inside for our supper.”
After a year of post-production the film was finally revealed to the cast and crew at a special screening at Chapter in Cardiff on Saturday.
As the cast gathered in the foyer before the big event the extras swapped stories of their days of filming.
“Actually this is our second film,” announced The Mother casually.
“We were mourners at a funeral in the last Matt Ashwell film,” she added shamelessly name-name-dropping the producer.
“This lady is his grandmother,” she revealed in the final act of one-up-manship of the day.
At the end of the thought provoking film we emerged blinking into the light.
‘Did you see me?” asked The Mother
“I did,” I replied proudly.
“You did a really good job of giving ‘the look’ when you were squashed up against the butcher’s van.”
“Did you see me?” asked the housemate.
Sensing a theme I pre-empted another half a dozen questions.
“I did. I saw you all and there was that amazing still picture of you all looking very stern in the middle of the film,” I added for good measure.
“I didn’t see me,” said the producer’s grandmother glumly.
“I did. You were in the bit in the market square,” I said.
“I must have missed that. Maybe I’ll be in it when it’s finished,” she added in the way only a grandmother can