Joint operation tackles rogue traders
Subscribe newsletter
Gwent Police joined the national campaign aiming to protect vulnerable residents and disrupt rogue traders.
Officers recently took part in a week-long enforcement campaign targeting law-breaking traders who prey on vulnerable residents.
The Operation Rogue Trader initiative has been running since 2006 and sees forces across the country work with local authorities, Trading Standards, Natural Resources Wales, the DVSA and more to disrupt and enforce against rogue traders in a week of focused activity.
The aim of the initiative is to protect those vulnerable to exploitative traders, reduce the number of rogue trading incidents, prevent counterfeit goods being sold, increase road safety and raise the public’s awareness of doorstep crimes.
For a week officers carried out road safety checks on vehicles used by traders, went on patrols with local authority partners to tackle licensing breaches and worked with Natural Resources Wales to engage with waste and scrap carriers.
Neighbourhood policing teams also visited communities to provide advice and guidance around how to keep themselves and their families safe.
Over the five days of action, Gwent Police and partnership agencies saw 57 vehicle stopped and checked and around 2000 counterfeit cigarettes seized during a joint operation with Trading Standards in Torfaen with all drivers and traders stopped offered advice and education to make sure they’re operating legally and following best practise.
Sergeant Annalea Kift said: “Rogue traders are often dishonest, opportunistic and target the most vulnerable in our communities, conning people out of vast sums of money for unnecessary or overpriced work.
“It’s vital we prevent, disrupt and enforce against rogue traders and our message to them is simple: whether you’re using vehicles that aren’t fit for the road, exploiting vulnerable customers by charging for unnecessary work, or selling counterfeit goods, we will continue to work with partners to protect the public.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |