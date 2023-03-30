A time capsule burying ceremony has been held on the site of the brand new King Henry VIII 3-19 School that is being built in Abergavenny. Pupils from Deri View Primary School created items to let future generations know what life was like in 2023, including information about the current Deri View Primary School.
Year five and six pupils produced beautifully written letters, artwork, handprints and stories. Children enthusiastically collected photos, exercise books and other objects to represent current times.
Pupils wearing PPE placed the capsule into the ground, and took it in turn to cover it with soil. The children were joined by the Chair of Monmouthshire County Council, Cllr. Laura Wright, Cllr. Martyn Groucutt, Cabinet Member for Education, the Chair of Governors of King Henry VIII School, head teachers and special guests from Morgan Sindall the construction company.
Cllr. Martyn Groucutt, Cabinet Member for Education said: “I am really proud of the King Henry VIII 3-19 School that the Council and Welsh Government are building here. It’s going to be the first carbon neutral 3-19 school in Wales – so important given the climate emergency.
“It’s been wonderful to visit the site today for the time capsule ceremony - thank you so much to the children of Deri View Primary School who have buried a little part of 2023 in the ground here – it’s a very exciting moment that I’m sure these children will remember forever.”
Cllr. Laura Wright, Chair of Monmouthshire County Council added: “It’s lovely to hear how brilliantly the children have worked together and how extensively they’ve researched this exciting project. Well done everyone, you have played a key part in this wonderful new school.”
Deri View Primary School’s pupils shared some reflections on the day:
Lyra felt: “It was incredibly enjoyable and I felt like I was part of something so important.” Libby describes: “I put a letter and a hand print in the time capsule. I can't wait for someone to open it up in the future and find out what it was like to be a child in 2023.” Kasper said: “I put glasses and a school bag in the time capsule and I helped bury the capsule in the ground.”