Being there for those friends in their hour of need helps embrace the closeness of the relationship, miles apart should not matter if the hearts of two friends are close. In today’s world the maintaining of relationships is so much easier that it was, with the use of texting, social media and accessible phones staying in touch is easy. I say accessible phones as back in the days of my youth, friendships relied on finding a phone box, collecting enough 2 or 10p’s to get me through a five minute call or alternatively writing a letter, filling pages of news of my latest adventure. It is good to know now that through all the difficult years of communicating these ways a lot of my friendships have endured the test of time.