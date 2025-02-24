Eleri has dedicated her career to exploring fashion history, image-making, and the power of dress as a form of communication. Her special interests include inclusive storytelling and research, the intersection between fashion and politics and the performance of power through dress in the Tudor court. Lynn shares HRP’s commitment to ensuring the rich and diverse histories the charity’s six sites and 60,000-strong collection are explored, sharing the stories of the palaces, and ensuring overlooked histories are brought to light.