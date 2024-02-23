When water seeps into limestone, it begins its magical alchemy of destruction and construction. Of course, all this is the work of centuries and remains invisible to the naked eye, but what is apparent to even the most casual gaze around the caves of Dan yr Ogof is the exquisite beauty of the cave and the formations within. You want pure white straw stalactites, stalagmites, and delicate, almost transparent helictites, you’ve got it!