An event exploring the magic of medieval music will take place near Crickhowell this bank holiday.
‘Medieval Musical Moments’ will take place Cadw’s Tretower Court and Castle on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (May 25-27) from 10:30am to 4:30pm.
The event offers visitors the chance to experience the magic of the 15th century brought to life.
The two historical buildings can be enjoyed as one as the melodies of the musical duo Pease Pottage echo through the ancient walls and whisk you away to Wales’ past.
Tretower Court and Castle is a two-in-one architectural wonder that spans 900 years of history.
There is no booking required for this event.