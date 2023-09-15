LGV was created by a group of residents as a response to the climate emergency. Its aim is to harness local natural resources including water, wood fuel and solar power to help people save money and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. The organisation was incorporated as a CIC in May 2010. Shareholder members of LGV’s Micro-hydro Co-operatives raised funds to build six micro-hydro schemes, five of which were built and are now generating renewable electricity.