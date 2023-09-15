The Board of Llangattock Green Valleys Community Interest Company (LGV CIC) have announced the launch of its Community Fund.
Grants of up to £1,000 will be available to constituted community groups with a bank account undertaking projects designed to deliver sustainable improvements to the environment of the Bannau Brycheiniog [Brecon Beacons National Park].
LGV was created by a group of residents as a response to the climate emergency. Its aim is to harness local natural resources including water, wood fuel and solar power to help people save money and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. The organisation was incorporated as a CIC in May 2010. Shareholder members of LGV’s Micro-hydro Co-operatives raised funds to build six micro-hydro schemes, five of which were built and are now generating renewable electricity.
The Community Fund arises from profits made after interest payments to investors. This year, £5,000 is available but in future larger sums are expected.
Enquiries can be made by email to [email protected] or by letter to: cfsecretary Llangattock Green Valleys CIC. The CRiC Centre Beaufort Street Crickhowell Powys NP8 1BN
Enquiries should give a contact name, telephone number and a brief outline of your group and project to check eligibility. For more information about LGV, please see www.llangattockgreenvalleys.org where an application form for the Community Fund is available to download.
The closing date for applications in this first round is 12 noon on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
Richard Lewis, shareholder and board member said: “Llangattock Green Valleys is a community-led renewable energy project with a strong volunteer base. We seek to make a contribution to decarbonising the National Park not only via the green electricity generation but also through projects developed by other local groups.”