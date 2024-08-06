Eluned Morgan has been confirmed as Wales’ new First Minister – the first female First Minister in Wales’ history.
Born in Ely, Cardiff and educated at the Welsh-language Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf comprehensive school, Eluned has had a 30-year career in public service.
She has represented Wales in the European Parliament – where she was the youngest MEP in 1994 – the House of Lords and in the Senedd. She has served in the Cabinets of three First Ministers since first being elected to the Senedd to represent Mid and West Wales in 2016.
Eluned has served as Wales’ Health Secretary since 2021 until her appointment as First Minister.
In a statement to the Senedd she said: “It is the greatest honour of my life to stand before you as the first woman to become the First Minister of Wales. As First Minister, I promise to champion voices and experiences, which have too often been sidelined and silenced.
“I hope to be defined by my unwavering commitment to the people of Wales, by my years of public service and my determination to create a fairer, greener and more prosperous nation for us all.
“A leader focused on delivery and on ambition for our nation. A leader driven by a sense of service and respect for the people I serve.
“It’s our job in Government to provide everyone with the opportunity to fulfil their potential. This is based on the deep belief I have - that the success of one leads to the success of many.
“I will not be some distant figure in Cardiff Bay. I am a Welsh citizen – just like you. I want to understand the challenges you are facing. I want your priorities to become my priorities.
“While speaking up for Wales at every opportunity, I intend to lead a government that listens, learns and delivers.”
Responding to her election Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “For the last few months, the Welsh Labour Government has been so busy with infighting it has further neglected our public services, and Wales needs someone in the top job now who can drive down our waiting lists, improve educational attainment and turbocharge our economy.
“Sadly, on the basis of her record, there is little reason to believe Eluned Morgan will be that person.”