Three dogs were rescued from a residence in Abergavenny, following a search of the property.
According to Gwent Police's social media, on Saturday, October 7, "eagle-eyed" Abergavenny Community Support Officers had noticed dogs in distress in the Llanwenarth area of Abergavenny.
Assisted by PC Ford, the officers were able to locate the owner and conduct a search of the residence; leading them to contact the RSPCA.
The dogs were taken in by the RSPCA and a joint investigation is now underway in relation to animal abuse offences.
Police have confirmed that the animals are now getting the care and treatment that they deserve.
