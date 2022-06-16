Cyber Hub launch brings digital opportunities to local students

Coleg Gwent is celebrating a successful launch event for the new state of the art Cyber Hub at it’s Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone campus in Ebbw Vale.

The Cyber Hub has been launched as part of Cyber College Cymru; a programme designed to help students prepare for a career in cyber security. With demand for trained individuals in this sector growing and fears over a local future skills gap, Cyber College Cymru has seen a number of founding partners collaborate to define a world-class cyber security skills programme to support further education colleges and students in Wales.

The new high-tech Cyber Hub at Coleg Gwent is key to the programme and is leading the way for cyber education in Wales. Wales-based businesses Fujitsu and Admiral, both valued employer partners to Coleg Gwent, have played a key role in the getting the hub off the ground by contributing financially to the space and technology. The hub itself has state-of-the-art equipment and the ability to work off-network, a key element to enable cyber security activities to take place. Work on the hub was completed at the end of 2021, with the official launch delayed by COVID, meaning students are already benefitting from the sector-leading facilities.

Attendees at the launch event included Nick Smith MP and the Chair of Governors for Coleg Gwent, Mark Langshaw, along with other governors and key members of staff. Representatives from Fujitsu, Admiral, Thales and Welsh Water were also there to celebrate the successful launch of the project, being key partners to both the project and the wider college.

Dan Coles, Director of External Engagement at Coleg Gwent, said:

“The economy, in particular in the digital world, is fast moving – we know that. The labour market is also fiercely competitive so young people going out into the world of work are facing a very competitive labour market.

It’s the role of education to give our young people the teaching and learning experiences that they need to equip them for that world of work and support the economy and needs of local employers. It’s a wonderful opportunity to have this high value initiative here in Ebbw Vale to help ensure this future talent pipeline for Wales.”

Nick Smith, MP, commented:

“I’m delighted to have played a role in helping bring forward these plans for this Cyber Hub. I quickly saw that this is a growing sector and there are so many opportunities. You don’t have to have a degree and can get in at the ground floor and fly. I’m delighted that young people here have this fantastic new facility on our doorsteps, and it provides them with a path into well-paid, skilled jobs.”