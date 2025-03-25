Crickhowell Rotary hosted a successful fundraising evening at Gilwern Community Hall recently.
Their ‘Night at the Races’ was organised to encourage Gilwern residents to participate in the club.
A total of almost £1,500 was raised and £300 was donated to Gilwern Bowls Club, with £100 put aside for MND (Motor Neurone Disease).
The ChocShop in Abergavenny donated two trays of delicious chocolate brownies which were enjoyed by all.
Stephen Parry told us the Rotary Club would like to thank all those involved.
“Crickhowell Rotary would like to thank local businesses who sponsored the event including Bromfield Butchers, Gilwern Barbers and Powell Electrical,” he said.
“A wonderful time was had by all with a real buzz in the room and non-stop laughter.”