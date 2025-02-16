This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is overcast with a cool temperature of 4°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain overcast with a slight increase in temperature to 5°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will change to cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of 5°C, slightly warmer than today.
By the afternoon, it will be cloudy with the temperature reaching 6°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a bit warmer with temperatures ranging from 5°C to 6°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a gradual increase in temperature with cloudy skies.
Minimum temperatures will be around 7°C, rising to a maximum of 12°C.
