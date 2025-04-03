Can you get the answer to this GCSE math question

The following question is a Grade 4 (previously known as a 'C' grade) GCSE maths question.

Bell A rings every 25 seconds, bell B rings every 60 seconds and bell C rings every 100 seconds. At 11am, the three bells ring. At what time will the three bells ring in unison again?

