A Carmarthenshire business is celebrating after winning a listing for its vegan dips on the shelves of Tesco.
Three products from Cross Hands-based Do Goodly dips – Nacho Cheeze, Smashed Pea Guacamole and Mighty Beetroot Borani dips are appearing on the supermarket’s shelves at 30 of its large stores across Wales.
The listing is the biggest deal yet for Do Goodly, which was founded in 2021 by Richard Abbey and Michelin-trained chef Scott Davis.
The dips are entirely plant based and suitable for vegan and vegetarians. They are also gluten free, with no added sugar and are a source of fibre and protein. As part of its ethos of doing good the business also donates 10% of its profits to mental health charity Mind.
All of the company’s dips are handmade in Wales and they have scooped a Great Taste Award, they have also won the Food & Drink Wales Start-up of the Year award in 2022.
Tesco Wales buyer Nathan Edwards said he was confident the products would prove a hit with Tesco customers across Wales.
“We have seen a real growth in vegan category in recent years and Do Goodly’s products really add to our offer in the category,” he said.
“The food technology behind these products has impressed us, with the products having really good shelf lives, which is something that we know our customers value. I am proud that we have added them to our range in Wales and we look forward to an ongoing partnership with this exciting Welsh small business.”
Do Goodly co-founder Richard Abbey said the expansion into Tesco was another important milestone in the growth of their business.
“Scott and I are delighted to be launching into such an iconic retailer as Tesco, which will get our award-winning products into more shoppers hands and enable us to continue to grow our business,” he said.
Do Goodly is just the latest new product to be launched by Tesco in Wales, with the supermarket’s Welsh-based buying team planning further product launches this year to further expand its industry-leading range of Welsh products in stores.