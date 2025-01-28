Storm Herminia is battering parts of England and Wales, leaving homes flooded.
When faced with the possibility of a flooded home, the immediate dangers posed by electrical risks can get overlooked.
Householders should take immediate steps to safeguard the electrical safety of themselves and their homes, but only if it is entirely safe to do so.
If you are certain that flooding is imminent: The first step is to isolate the power supply to your home by turning off the main consumer unit (fuse-board). This will ensure there is no electricity flowing throughout your home that could be damaged or cause an electrical shock.
Secondly, remove plugs from socket-outlets and take portable appliances to higher ground or remove them from the home entirely if it is safe to do so. In the event that it is dark, and you need a light source to do this, use a torch if possible.
Incidents of flooding often leave very little time to prepare. If there is only time to turn off the consumer unit, this can be done before leaving if it is safe to do so. Do not return to assess damage until the water has subsided and it is declared safe for re-entry.
After flooding has ceased: Once cleared for entry, ensure you turn the consumer unit off (if it is not already off and only if it is safe to do so). Also unplug any affected electrical appliances.
Do not attempt to clean up, use electrical appliances or carry out electrical DIY repairs. First, contact an NICEIC-certified business to assess any electrical damage to the home and ensure an electrical installation condition report (EICR) is issued to inform the repairs needed. Any electrical repairs should also be carried out by an NICEIC-certified business – not yourself.
Remember, some damage to electrical systems and appliances damage cannot be seen. So even if you think your home is safe, ensure you get a NICEIC-certified business to check and give you peace of mind that your home is safe.