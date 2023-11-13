Abergavenny Rotary Club was praised for its incredible contribution to the ‘Wrap Up Initiative’.
Last month, Abergavenny’s Rotary Club announced that it would be participating in a campaign run by Rotary Clubs across the country to collect coats for distribution to charities helping people in crisis, including the elderly, homeless, refugees and women and children’s refuges.
To this end they arranged five collection points in Abergavenny where people were able drop off their unwanted coats, which were subsequently transferred to a regional centre where volunteers sorted them into categories and ensured that they were clean with their pockets empty.
All in all, Abergavenny collected over 120 coats!
Steve Jenkins, the lead member for the Rotary District in Southern Wales Wrap Up Scheme thanked Julie Miles, Keith Spencer and members of Aber’s Rotary Club for a “brilliant collection of warm coats for those in greatest need this winter.”
The car was full to the brim (even with the back seats down) with approximately 120 to 140 items of clothing, many of them of an excellent quality.
Mr Jenkins went on to add that the initiative is estimateed to have collected 1,500 items for the cause, an invaluable contribution to people who will get a quality coat they would not otherwise have.
In support of the Wrap-Up Initiative, Cllr Anne Wilde, Mayor of Abergavenny, said, “Abergavenny Town Council are proud to support the Abergavenny Rotary Club and their continued initiatives that see those in crisis being supplied with such necessities which many of us take for granted.
“Many of us may have unwanted items such as coats and jackets, and this is one way that sustainably reuses and rehomes these items.”