A flood warning has been issued this afternoon for the River Usk.
Natural Resources Wales has issued the warning for the stretch of river between Brecon and Glangrwyney - including Crickhowell.
At 1pm this afternoon, the level of the Usk at Brecon Promenade was 2.88 metres and rising. A peak level of between 3 and 3.1 metres is expected to occur this afternoon.
The level at Crickhowell was 1.65 metres and rising at 1pm. A peak level of between 2.9 and 3.1 metres is expected to occur this evening.
The flood gate at Crickhowell has been closed.
At 1pm the level at Abergavenny was 2.84 metres and rising. A peak level of between 4.3 and 4.5 metres is expected to occur this evening.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind for most of the southern part of Wales.
This latest warning is on top of a yellow weather warning for rain, as well as a yellow weather warning for wind in most of Wales, including the entirety of Brecon and Radnorshire.
The rain warning came into force at 5pm yesterday (Monday) and is in place until 9pm this evening (Tuesday).
The yellow warning for wind came into force this morning and is also in place until 9pm today.
Across Wales there is currently one severe flood warning, for the River Ritec in Tenby, 13 flood warnings (including the Usk between Brecon and Glangrwyney) and 40 flood alerts.