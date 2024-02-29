THREE Wye sailors are off on their latest stage of the Clipper Round the World Race after completing the 4,000 natutical mile leg from eastern Australia to Vietnam.
They set off again at the weekend for the ‘Sprint to the City of a Hundred Islands’, the second and final race on Leg 5: The Asia-Pacific Challenge, a relatively short sharp 600nm voyage to Zhuhai, China.
A morning filled with celebration, including a DJ, lion dancers, traditional drummers and paragliders with flares was followed by a Le Mans start (pictured righ), where the boats all start level out at sea.
Eric Froggatt from Monmouth onboard Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam finished fifth out of the 11-strong fleet on epic last leg the last to earn an extra three points in the overall standings, and received a heroers welcome sailing in to their ‘home port’.
And they also won the Ocean Sprint, a set 24-hour plus section of the leg, where they came home 28 minutes ahead of their nearest rivals.
Angus Whitehead, first mate on Yacht Club Punta del Este and also from Monmouth, finished sixth on his boat, while Chepstow skipper David Hartshorn and his Bekezela boat were 10th.
During their stay in Quang Ninh Province, race crews immersed themselves in Vietnamese culture, exploring ancient caves to hiking mountain trails, mastering the art of crafting the renowned squid cakes of the region, and venturing out into the thousands of islets the area has to offer.
Overall Ha Long Bay are now fifth on 50 points, having started the round the world race slowly, which began in portsmouth last September, before winning the 4,700-mile Roaring 40s race from Cape Town to western Australia, and then backing it up with victory around southern Australia on the next 2.500nm leg.
Yacht Club Punta Del Este are sixth on 48 points, and Bekezela 10th on 32 points.
The year-long race sees amateur sailors sign on for a stage or more, but the Wye trio including professional sailors David and Angus, who set off aged just 20, are staying on board for the whole 40,000 nm trip.
To keep up with the race, go to www.clipperroundtheworld.com or see its Facebook page.