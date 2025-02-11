Max Ingham got off to a flying start in the Isle of Man Centre ACU Enduro Championship, hosted by Southern MCC in the Slieau Whallian area on Sunday.
The Great Britain Junior Trophy team member rode the same 250cc Triumph that he campaigned in last year’s International Six Days Enduro to register a clear win over teenager Jack Keenan and defending Centre champion Craig Norrey in the Gadget Geeks-sponsored timecard event.
The club made use of its own land at Carnagrie and farmland at Ballaspit for the times tests, with some general going over the hills and greenways.
After a sighting lap to familiarise themselves with the course the expert riders rode eight timed tests, with Ingham quickest on all of them to finish 2min 52sec clear of Keenan’s Gas Gas, with Norrey another 26s adrift.
Jordan Corkill continued last year’s good form to take fourth spot, including a two-minute penalty on Ballaspit. Back-from-injury Ash Kelly and Mark Turner both suffered mechanical issues.
The clubmen rode six tests and it was ISDE finisher Alistair Heginbotham who won by 1m 35s from Will Duggan, who in turn was a mere four tenths of a second ahead of Daniel Lane in third. In an astonishingly close finish, Tim Dedman was another seven tenths down in fourth. Teenager Callum Christian was another minute back on his 125 Yamaha.
The ever-consistent Russell Millward beat ISDE finisher Mike Turner by 2m 57s in the veteran class over a similar six tests - over-50 Millward effectively second quickest clubman.
Sportsmen had only two laps and a total of five tests to contest with and the winner was part-time road racer Wayne Avis by 50s from Phil Gunnell, with former Senior MGP winner Si Fulton carrying a penalty for missing a turn on Carnagrie.
Fourth went to Carl Wynne-Smythe from David Watling and visitor Kevin Iddon in fifth and sixth. Neil Ogden was the final finisher on a CRF 250.
Sam Wheeler suffered bike issues on the sighting lap, joined on the retirement list by John Murray, Shantelle Thorpe, Richard Lowes, Pete Williamson, Stephen Cowell and Matthew Walmsley.
The club thanks everyone who helped on the day. Hogg Motorsport Association for medical cover, IoM Scrutineers’ Association, Thelma Corrin and Gordon Clague at Ballaspit, Philip Kennaugh of Slieau Whallian.
RESULTS
Expert (eight tests): 1, Max Ingham total test time 43min 44.88sec; 2, Jack Keenan 46:37.41; 3, Craig Norrey 47:04.51; 4, Jordan Corkill 49:52.92; 5, Jack Collins 51:09.55; 6, Orry Millward 54:23.45. Clubman (six tests): 1, Alistair Heginbotham 38m 22.88s; 2, Will Duggan 39:58.85; 3, Daniel Lane 39:59.25; 4, Tim Dedman 40:00.02; 5, Callum Christian 41:00.49; 6, Alan Heath 42:17.54; 7, Ben Hardy 45:32.41; 8, Kieran Ackers 45:48.24; 9, Kyle Batty 45:50.03; 10, Harry Kampz 51:35.35; 11, Ryan Davis 58:11.14. Veteran (six): 1, Russell Millward 39:26.24; 2, Michael Turner 42:24.14. Sportsman (five tests): 1, Wayne Avis 38:45.21; 2, Philip Gunnell 39:36.49; 3, Si Fulton 42:04.52; 4, Carl Wynne-Smythe 42:30.99; 5, David Watling 44:37.61; 6, Kevin Iddon 47:03.82; 7, Neil Ogden 50:02.99.