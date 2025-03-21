MONMOUTH Comprehensive School’s senior boys team are through to the final of the Welsh Schools Cup after a magnificent last minute 3-2 win against Plasmawr at Penybont FC in Bridgend.
And having already made the final of the Gwent Schools Cup last week, they now have a chance of double glory.
The school posted: “Massive congratulations to our senior boys who progress to the Welsh Schools final after a 3-2 win v an excellent Plasmawr.
“A superb end to end match that could have gone either way.
“MCS goals from Jack Palmer, George Gouldingay, and a last minute winner from Callum Wilding. Player of the Match Joe Porte. Diolch Plasmawr for a great game. Da iawn pawb.”
And they will face Bridgend school Bryntirion - who beat Castell Alun 4-0 in the other semi – in the final at JD Cymru Premier champions The New Saints on the weekend of May 10/11.