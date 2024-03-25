As well as the iconic Castrol livery there is also a much more local angle with both cars carrying both the Stilo and Nicky Grist Motorsport decals. Nicky is a franchise for the Stilo brand here in the UKHe needs know introduction to rally fans worldwide having sat by the likes of Colin McRae and Juha Kankunen,but it was with the Finn his association with Toyota and Castrol began back in the mid nineties.Also being a former captain of The Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club helped secure this beautiful venue for the launch,which is no stranger to the sound of rally cars, 40 years ago the Welsh International rally used it in 1984 for its media day,when a very young Nicky Grist just starting out on his illustrious career was co-driving for his friend and Abergavenny businessman Steve Davies.The team will be run by the experienced Melvyn Evans Motorsport. The West Walian based team are no strangers to success twice British Rally Championship winners with both Matt Edwards and Osian Pryce and have years of success under there belts."It's fabulous to bring the new Yaris to the championship with its iconic Castrol colours and I'm really looking forward to this year's series,also working with Chris can't wait to get started now." Said Evans