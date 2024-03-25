The words Castrol and Toyota are synonymous in the world of rallying and date back to the nineteen seventies but last week at The Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club a new combination were unveiled for this year's Probite British Rally Championship when Meirion Evans and Chris Ingram unveiled the first Toyota Yaris Rally 2 car to arrive in the UK to the assembled media.Welshman Merion Evans as been a leading light on the Irish Tarmac Championship for many years and he will be joined by 2019 European rally champion Chris Ingram to form a formidable two car team that will tackle the six round series. Although Ingram will start the first two rounds in a Castrol liveried VW Polo R5 as the second Yaris won't arrive until early May such is the demand for the car.The Toyota Yaris is latest car to join the ever growing band of manufacturers in developing a R5 car for privateers worldwide.
As well as the iconic Castrol livery there is also a much more local angle with both cars carrying both the Stilo and Nicky Grist Motorsport decals. Nicky is a franchise for the Stilo brand here in the UKHe needs know introduction to rally fans worldwide having sat by the likes of Colin McRae and Juha Kankunen,but it was with the Finn his association with Toyota and Castrol began back in the mid nineties.Also being a former captain of The Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club helped secure this beautiful venue for the launch,which is no stranger to the sound of rally cars, 40 years ago the Welsh International rally used it in 1984 for its media day,when a very young Nicky Grist just starting out on his illustrious career was co-driving for his friend and Abergavenny businessman Steve Davies.The team will be run by the experienced Melvyn Evans Motorsport. The West Walian based team are no strangers to success twice British Rally Championship winners with both Matt Edwards and Osian Pryce and have years of success under there belts."It's fabulous to bring the new Yaris to the championship with its iconic Castrol colours and I'm really looking forward to this year's series,also working with Chris can't wait to get started now." Said Evans
As for the 2019 European champion how did he view this year."There is a huge buzz around this year's Championship especially with the new TV deal it's really captured people's imagination and the quality of the crews doing the championship is there for all to see, I'm really excited about this year and extremely grateful to Melvyn and Castrol for giving me the opportunity." Said Ingram. The Castrol MEM team had a dream start to there British Championship campaign with Chris Ingram and Alex Kiurhani taking a 27 second victory in the Castrol liveried VW Polo R5 from William Creighton & Liam Regan in a M Sport backed Ford Fiesta R5 with Meirion Evans with Jonathan Jackson taking a superb third on the UK debut of the Toyota Yaris Rally 2 on last Saturdays Legend Fires North West Stage which provided a tough opener in changeable conditions making the asphalt road incredibly slippery.