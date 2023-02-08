I have it from good authority - a volunteer who is not allowed to speak out - that the WRVS shop in Nevill Hall Hospital is closing shortly and people will lose their jobs.
The hospital will be left without a shop which offers a range of toiletries (for people admitted suddenly and without warning), confectionery, newspapers and magazines and a daily trolley which visits the wards, a range of greeting cards, gifts and balloons for new babies, snacks, sandwiches, drinks and fresh fruit.
This shop is used by hospital staff, patients and visitors alike.
Shop staff and volunteers have been informed but are being kept in the dark with regard to a closure date and any possible alternative employment. Furthermore, they are bound by confidentiality clauses which prevent them discussing this with or informing other people.
I feel that the closure of this shop will be to the detriment of hospital staff, hospital patients and hospital visitors.
I am not aware of the shop being put up for tender to other possible businesses e.g. W.H.Smith.
I hope this information is useful to you and that you can raise the profile of this issue within the community.
Name and addressed withheld
In response, Chris Gray, Head of Retail Operations for Royal Voluntary Service told The Chronicle: “We have been pleased to see trading return to many of our cafes and shops, which are predominately based in hospitals, following the pandemic.
“There are however some sites where there is reduced footfall and customer spend, including our Nevill Hall shop.
“No decisions have been made yet and we’re in discussions with our staff and the Trust about whether it’s possible to reduce operating costs until the trading environment recovers. We will be keeping our staff and volunteers updated.”