Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 21.
Across England there were 3,116 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 81 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 20%.
The figures also show that eight new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to May 22. This was up from six in the previous seven days.