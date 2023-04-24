The ghost of the Chronicle office welcomed staff back to the office last week by sending us an eerie message.
While checking for leaks in the board room, editor Liz Davies, turned on a mobile app, GhostTube, which assess magnetic energy; It picked up on the phrase: “Don’t leave me.”
The video above contains audio recorded from inside the office just seconds after switching the app on.
The office has been empty for more than six months while maintenance was ongoing and it seems the renowned Chronicle spirit doesn't want us to leave them alone again.
This isn’t the first time staff members have experienced the paranormal in the Chronicle office.
Liz recalls a scary evening alone in the office: “I was in the office on my own one night and I was about to lock up and go home.
“I heard someone run the full length of the corridor outside of my office.
“It suddenly struck me that you can’t actually run the full length of the corridor because there are four sets of doors in the way.
“That frightened me a little bit and I decided it was time for me to leave.
“I went downstairs and it was really dark which I wasn’t expecting and so I jumped and made a noise.
"From behind me I heard the same noise as if I was being mocked for being scared.
“I shot straight out of the building after that.”
It’s not just the staff that have been haunted by the ghost!
Eight years ago, a man living in France claimed he had been receiving calls from the Chronicle office every night at 12:05am for three months.
When answered, the man would hear a quiet sign on the end of the line.
In a paranormal investigation held in the office, Liz was hit with one of the archive books which shot out from the shelf and dropped onto her head.
Liz said: “When we did the paranormal night, we started in the archive room.
“The woman leading the group asked if they recognised anyone in the room and if they did, to do something to show it.
“Suddenly a book shot out from on the shelf and dropped onto my head.
“I ran straight out of the room and took some convincing to come back in.
“When I did, we looked in the book which was from 1941 and they asked if that meant anything to me and I said no not at all.
“It wasn’t until several years later when we found out that a possible ghost in the office was a woman called Madame Ardan who was a dress maker who lived and worked in the Chronicle office.
“Someone sent me her death certificate which said January 1941.
“I went up to the archives, opened the books hat had fallen on my head and her obituary was on the front page."