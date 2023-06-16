Cllr. Peter Strong said: “I am taking this as an opportunity to thank all our service personnel and emergency service workers, and their families. The day will celebrate the work of service people as they serve around the world, protecting freedoms. Although this day may strictly be for the Armed Forces, let me also draw attention for the work of the emergency services; ambulance, paramedics, fire, police, and others. On behalf of the people of Monmouthshire and all those connected with Monmouthshire County Council, we say thank you very much.”