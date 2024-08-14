THE wreck of a merchant sailing ship bearing the name of the ‘Earl of Abergavenny’ which sank off the coast of Weymouth in Dorset in 1805 is to be protected by the Government.
The East India Company-owned ship was captained by John Wordsworth Jnr, the brother of renowned romantic poet William Wordsworth.
The ship was launched in 1796 in Northfleet, Kent and is rare as it was one of only 36 ships of 1,460 tons that formed a special class of the company’s merchant fleet.
The ship was an early example of the changing technologies in ship building of the time, incorporating the use of iron in its construction.
The Earl of Abergavenny’s first voyage left Portsmouth on March 18, 1797 and sailed under the captaincy of John Wordsworth Snr, to Bombay and by November it had reached Malacca and was recorded as arriving in Whampoa in January 8, 1798.
On the ship’s return leg, it crossed the ‘Second Bar’ a landmark and anchorage point in Guangdong in China.
The Wordsworth family had a close association with the East India Company and John Wordsworth Jnr embarked on a life at sea to help support his brother’s writing career.
He captained two successful voyages on the Earl of Abergavenny to China but lost his life along with 250 crewmen and passengers on his fifth trading voyage from Portsmouth to Bengal and China on February 5, 1805.
This was due to a combination of human error.and stormy weather, After striking the Shambles sandbank Cpt Wordsworth managed to free the Earl of Abergavenny, but it sank soon after while he attempted to sail her onto the beach. Around 100 people survived. Cpt Wordsworth Jnr stayed at his post and went down with the ship.
The sinking of the ship was classified as a major disaster not just because of the number of lives that were lost, but the ship’s cargo was estimated to be valued at £200,000 which included porcelain and 62 chests of silver dollars – cargo estimated to be worth £70,000 and approximately £7.5 million today.
The shipwreck has been scheduled by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England. This means divers can dive the wreck but must leave its contents in situ.
In September 1812 the ship was blown up under water to prevent it from forming a dangerous shoal.
Today, the site includes planking, frames and fixtures and fittings such as a chain pump and iron knees, which are brackets in the structure of a wooden ship.
Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “This wreck has an evocative story to tell about the life and sorrow of one of our most renowned poets, William Wordsworth.
“But it also has an important place in this country’s shared maritime history and how the East India Company’s fleet made its impact across so much of the world.”
Many of the artefacts from the wreck site are housed at the Portland Museum.
Museum co-ordinator Chloe Taylor said: “The waters that surround the Isle of Portland are renowned for being treacherous.
“Many ships have fallen victim to the unrelenting waves, frozen in time with their stories untold.”