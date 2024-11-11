Towns across Monmouthshire paid a poignant tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives in service. The commemorations gave residents of all ages the opportunity to remember the bravery and selflessness of those who fought in conflicts past and present.
On Sunday, November 10, the Abergavenny Royal British Legion and Abergavenny Town Council led the community in a Remembrance Parade and service in Abergavenny.
Hundreds gathered in a procession through Abergavenny's High Street over the weekend to pay tribute
Participants gathered outside the Town Hall at 10:30am, where they were then guided by the Borough Band to the War Memorial for the Remembrance Service and wreath-laying ceremony.
The Borough Band led the procession through Abergavenny's high street in tribute
The moving service was led by Jeff Pearse and Peter Farthing, and saw 42 wreaths laid from local organisations, societies, politicians and businesses in an expression of gratitude to the Fallen.
L to R: Jeff Pearse and Peter Farthing led the poignant ceremony in remembrance
Malgorzata Harzbecher-Resiak laid a poppy wreath representing Abergavenny/Y-Fenni WI
Members of Abergavenny Town Council paid recognition to the Fallen
Following the event, Councillor Chris Holland, Mayor of Abergavenny, said, “As a proud Abergavenny lad it was a great honour to represent the Town Council and lay a wreath at the War Memorial for Remembrance. It was humbling to see such a great turn out to support our wonderful Veteran Community, to see all ages and groups represented in the parade, and of course my thanks to everyone who turned out to show their respects and support for all involved.”
The community came together to remember
The procession saw hundreds of locals gather out of respect
The community laid wreaths for the fallen heroes
The Vice Chair of Abergavenny Royal British Legion, Peter Farthing, added: "I am so proud to be a member of this fantastic Community. To see so many residents, families, and visitors come together as one to pay their respects and show their gratitude is remarkable. We thank and salute you all."
The parade was a moment to recognise the contributions of the Fallen, by Blaenavon
A day for a community to reflect - Blaenavon remembers
Blaenavon town paraded through the town in a touching tribute to the Fallen
Residents in Brynmawr gathered at the War Memorial on Monday, November 11 to remember those who have sacrificed their lives