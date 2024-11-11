Following the event, Councillor Chris Holland, Mayor of Abergavenny, said, “As a proud Abergavenny lad it was a great honour to represent the Town Council and lay a wreath at the War Memorial for Remembrance. It was humbling to see such a great turn out to support our wonderful Veteran Community, to see all ages and groups represented in the parade, and of course my thanks to everyone who turned out to show their respects and support for all involved.”